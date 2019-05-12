Firefighters use farm machinery to assist man who came off his motorbike near Long Eaton

Derbyshire firefighters have used farm machinery to assist a man who had come off his motorbike and landed in a ditch near Long Eaton.

The incident happened in Breaston at 5.12am this morning and firefighters from Long Eaton fire station used nearby farm machinery to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service in moving the man to an ambulance.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters in Long Eaton assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service to access a casualty who had come off his motorbike and into a ditch in Breaston.

"Firefighters stabilised the male and used farm machinery to safely move the casualty to the ambulance."