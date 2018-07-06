Five youths arrested in connection with alleged assault in Long Eaton alleyway

Four teenagers and a 12 year old have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a video was posted online showing a boy being punched and kicked in an alleyway in Long Eaton.

The alleged incident took place in an alleyway near the Tappers Harker pub in Long Eaton, at about 3.40pm on July 1st.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was punched in the face and kicked several times by a group of youths.

The attack was filmed on a mobile phone and uploaded to social media, where it has since been widely shared.

Today, five males aged 12 to 17 years old were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

Inspector Jim Thompson, who is in charge of policing in Long Eaton, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would like to reassure people that we are dealing with it robustly.

“Since the video was shared, there has been an air of tension in the community and I would ask that members of the public leave it to us to investigate the matter.

“Out of respect to the privacy of the victim, I would also ask that people stop sharing the video online and remove any posts they’ve already made on social media.”

Anyone with ant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 18000309007 and the name of the officer in the case PC Catherine Nightingale.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.