Gun shots fired at house in Stapleford

Police are investigating after responding to reports of a firearm discharge in Stapleford yesterday (Monday, April 22).

The police were called at 7.50pm to reports of gun shots heard in Meredith Court.

Inquiries are in their early stages and ongoing but at this stage they believe shots were fired at a property. No-one was injured and no damage was caused.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, specifically anyone who may have seen a silver-coloured car in the area around the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge said: "This is a very concerning matter and as you'd imagine we are treating it very seriously.

"I can assure residents that we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible and at this stage we are working on the theory that this incident is isolated. We believe this was a targeted attack and not a random attack and we do not believe that there is a risk to the wider community.

"As you may expect, there will be a greater police presence in the area while inquiries are made and patrols are conducted. I'd invite residents to speak to the officers if they have any concerns and I’d urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact us.

"If you saw or heard anything unusual at or around the time please call us on 101 quoting incident number 760 of April 22. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."