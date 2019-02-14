Hero Derbyshire shopkeeper fights off two armed robbers with a copy of The Sun newspaper

A hero shopkeeper fought off two armed robbers from a Derbyshire supermarket with a rolled-up newspaper.

Bruce Sharma, 58, owner of the Premier Ram Convenience Store, on Lower Brook Street, Long Eaton, chased off the two men when they burst into his shop on Monday night.

The masked pair were armed with weapons and demanded the cash from the til.

Bur Mr Sharma, who was in the store on his own at the time, refused to hand over the money and forced them out of his shop by hitting them with a copy of The Sun newspaper which he was reading at the time.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said the incident took place between 6.45pm and 6.50pm on February 11.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 19* 72500.