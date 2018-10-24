`

Hunt for two men in attempted robbery at Long Eaton cash point

Police are trying to trace two men after an attempted robbery at a cash point in Long Eaton.

Officers received a report of an attempted robbery on High Street, Long Eaton, at around 10.15 this morning (Wednesday, October 24).

Soon after, a silver VW Bora, believed to be involved in the incident, failed to stop for police.

A short while later, the VW crashed into another vehicle on the junction of Broad Street and Tamworth Road.

Two men ran off, and after a search, one man was arrested.

The second man is still wanted and is described as eastern European, with black hair and black facial hair.

He is approximately 20-years-old and was wearing a red top, cream scarf and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information should call 101 or message us on Twitter or Facebook with reference 378-241018.