Ilkeston ‘assault’- man bailed as police appeal for more witnesses

Police investigating an assault in Ilkeston are appealing for further witnesses.

Oiffcers were called to reports of an assault in Graham Street at around 6am on Sunday, February 3.

Graham Street was closed off after the alleged assault.

A man was found with injuries and has been taken to hospital- where he remains.

A 46-year-old man from Ilkeston was arrested on suspicion of assault, and has been released on police bail.

The investigation into the assault is continuing, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV that covers the area where the incident occurred.

Any CCTV footage that may be of use to officers should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

If you have any information that would assist with enquiries, call 101.

Quote the reference number 19*56566 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Vanessa Burns.