Ilkeston car thief threatens man before making off with his vehicle

An investigation has been launched after a man was threatened and his car was stolen in Ilkeston.

At around 8.20pm on Wednesday, October 30, a man was in his grey Volkswagen Golf GTI near to MFA Bowling on Oakwell Drive when a man got into his car.

The driver was threatened and the man drove off in the Golf leaving the driver on the street.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "The man was described as white with fair hair and had a local accent. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood worn up.

"The car was later found abandoned in Hucknall on Watnall Road.

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch by calling 101.

"Please quote the reference number 19000581628 and the name of the officer in the case, D/Sgt Steve Judge, in any correspondence."