Ilkeston driving instructor banned from the roads

An Ilkeston driving instructor has been banned from the roads after charging for lessons when removed from an approved list.

The one-year disqualification was ordered because Larry Wren used cars which had no insurance to cover tuition.

He must carry out 150 hours unpaid community work after 11 pupils paid him £3,500. He did not tell them he was no longer qualified to work as a government-approved instructor.

Most of his lessons were given in Derbyshire or around Nottingham, said the Drivers and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that he clipped a kerb and burst a tyre as he collected one learner to take him for a test.

On another day, he loaned his car for the test but examiners found that it was not taxed, said Olivia McGinn, prosecuting.

And on a third occasion, an L-driver turned up in one of his cars with a "poorly inflated tyre," she added.

That led to an enquiry into Wren, 55, who had been an approved instructor but failed an annual test on risk management and planning lessons. He carried on charging for eight months after being removed from the approved list last year.

Wren of Nicholas Close, Ilkeston admitted 11 charges of failing to disclose information to make a gain and six charges of using a vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that Wren had another business which failed and he was bankrupt. He carried on with the driving lessons to provide for his wife and two children.

Judge John Burgess told him: "Only to some extent, this is bad luck. For the rest it was stupidity and an element of dishonesty.

"You charged clients, failing to tell them you were no longer a qualified instructor."

The court heard that Wren was registered with an agency, which took a £10 introduction fee from learners who made arrangements with him.

He usually urged them to book ten lessons for £240, the court heard.

Nick Walsh, mitigating, told the court that the learners still regarded him as a good instructor even when told of the offences.

"He put them at their ease and was clearly well liked. The background situation was that he was in a dreadful position," said Mr Walsh.

One of his cars was repossessed and he still owes £10,000 on it, added Mr Walsh.

Wren must pay £1,000 towards the cost of the investigation and agreed to do so at a rate of £100 monthly.