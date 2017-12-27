Ilkeston man and his nephew jailed for burgling house

A man and his nephew have been jailed for burgling a house in Ilkeston.

Lee Dunmore, 42, was given a three-year sentence while his 28-year-old nephew Adam Dunmore was handed a 15-month sentence.

Adam Dunmore.

Adam was jailed for a year for the burglary and three months consecutive for three counts of theft in Ilkeston in October and November.

The pair admitted burgling a house on Hartington Street on August 24, while the homeowners were on holiday.

They took games consoles and jewellery.

Adam, of Norman Street, Ilkeston, was sentenced on December 15 at Nottingham Crown Court while Lee, of Hartington Place, Ilkeston was sentenced at the same court on November 13.