Ilkeston man charged with bladed weapon offence in Nottingham city centre

A 21-year-old man from Ilkeston has been charged with three offences in Nottingham city centre - including the possession of a bladed weapon.

Darnell Chambers, of Pudding Plate Lane in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, is charged with possession of a bladed article, causing fear or provocation of violence and possession of cannabis in connection with an incident that happened in Nottingham on Friday, August 2.

Talbot Street, Nottingham.

The charges relate to an incident in Talbot Street in the early hours of Friday after officers received reports of security staff being threatened by a member of the public.

Chambers has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, August 29, 2019.