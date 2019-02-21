Ilkeston man fined for fishing without licence in Heanor

A 29-year old Ilkeston man has been found guilty of fishing without a licence in the Amber Valley.

Dariusz Rogueszewski, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, was convicted in his absence of commiting the offence at Osbourne’s Pond, Heanor.

He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £611.47 in fines and costs at Northampton Magistrates Court.

An annual fishing licence would have cost him just £30.

The penalty includes a fine of £440 plus costs of £127.47 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Following the verdict, James Anderson, East Midlands fisheries enforcement officer for the Environment Agency, said: “This case acts as a reminder to anglers of the importance of having a rod licence and we hope it will provide a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or of failing to give details to an officer.

“All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

Thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence in the UK every year.

As well as cheating other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386.