Ilkeston man fined over 'damp and dangerous' Isle of Wight rental property

An Ilkeston man has been fined after allowing a family to live in dangerous and damp conditions in his Isle of Wight rental property.

Landlord Daniel John Tomlinson, of Park Drive, Ilkeston, was found guilty of one count of failing to comply with an improvement notice after a case heard at the Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court.

The notice had been served by the Isle of Wight Council's housing enforcement team about Mr Tomlinson's property on Mitchell Avenue in Ventor.

The court heard there were numerous deficiencies leading to nine hazards including excess cold, damp, mould growth and fire risk to the family, whose three children were all aged under eight.

Mr Tomlinson, who was convicted in his absence, was fined £4,500, and ordered to pay £993.62 in costs and a surcharge of £170.

Isle of Wight Council Cabinet member for planning and housing, Councillor Barry Abraham, said: "This council will not hesitate to take legal action against any landlord who fails to maintain their properties and who leaves people living in homes that are a health hazard.

“This landlord thought he would ignore the notice, despite young children living in his property, and it has cost him more than £5,500.

"The case is ample warning that landlords will be brought before the courts and potentially hit hard in the pocket for this type of offence."