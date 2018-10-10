Ilkeston man killed after being hit by car was 'kind,caring and thoughtful'

The family of an Ilkeston man who died after being hit by a car last week have paid tribute to him.

Ryan Parkins, 22, died after the collision on Dale Road in Ockbrook on Thursday October 4.

Officers attended at around 10.05pm after reports of a black Jaguar colliding with a pedestrian, but Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan’s family have issued the following tribute: “Ryan was a much loved son, brother, uncle and partner who will be greatly missed. He is a kind-hearted person who has been taken too soon.

“Ryan was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man whose absence will leave an empty space in all our hearts.

“There are no words to describe the pain and loss we are feeling as a result of this tragedy.

“Many people have already contacted our family offering condolences, and they all have our sincere thanks for their kindness. I would, however, ask that our privacy is now respected.”

Police are appealing for witness to the collision, and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Darren Parkin on 101, or fill in the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, quoting the reference number 18000477005.