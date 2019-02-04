Ilkeston woman ordered to pay over £600 after dropping parking ticket on pavement

An Ilkeston woman has been ordered to pay over £600 after throwing a parking ticket on the pavement and leaving it.

Joanne Derry, 41, of Abbott Road, was spotted by a Neighbourhood Warden throwing the parking ticket onto the pavement on East Street in Ilkeston. She then drove away before the warden could obtain her details.

After an investigation established the details of the driver, Erewash Borough Council issued Ms Derry with a Fixed Penalty Notice, which she failed to pay.

A trial was scheduled at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after she pleaded not guilty to littering, but she failed to attend and the case was heard in her absence.

She was fined £295 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, as well as the council's costs of £302.50.

Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Environment, Councillor Garry Hickton says: “We hope this sends a clear signal that Erewash Borough Council will not tolerate littering of any sort. Our wardens will always seek to take action on anyone they see dropping litter in the borough.

"Residents have the right to live in a clean environment and we will look to prosecute those who choose to ignore our no littering policy.”