Jewellery box found discarded on Stapleford driveway

A jewellery box containing a number of items of jewellery has been found discarded on a driveway in Stapleford.

The items include a brooch in the shape of a flower embellished with clear stones and a pearl in the middle, a silver-coloured brooch with a pearl in the centre, and a pin badge thought to be for Ilkeston and District Motorcycle and Car Club.

The jewellery.

They were found in Hickings Lane, Stapleford, at around 9.45am yesterday (Tuesday June 18), along with an SD Card containing photos including a King Charles spaniel and a motorhome.

It is believed the items may have been taken in a burglary, although Nottinghamshire Police says it "does not appear to be linked to any recently reported burglaries in the area".

Anyone who recognises the items, or has any information about who they may belong to, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 217 of June 18 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.