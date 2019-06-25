Jewellery burglars stole bacon and Snickers chocolate bars from elderly couple's Stapleford home

Burglars stole a number of pieces of jewellery from an elderly couple's home in Stapleford as well as bacon and chocolate.

The items of jewellery taken included two gold watches, one silver pocket watch attached to a silver chain, and a distinctive silver pocket watch with a Flying Scotsman train on the watch cover and four gold rings.

Stolen: Diamond gold ring.

Bizarrely, they also stole £300 cash, bacon from the fridge and a multi-pack of Snickers chocolate bars.

The incident took place on June 14 in the early hours in Moorbridge Lane.

Call police 101 quoting incident number 106 of 14 June 2019.