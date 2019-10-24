The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 24 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Donna Marie Williams, 36, of Stringer Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing various items belonging to Aldi, at Alfreton. Must pay £8.96 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Gordon’s pink gin belonging to B&M, at Alfreton. Must pay £29.98 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Matthew Bruce Abbott, 43, of Pullman Close, Staveley. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a tube of adrenaline belonging to the NHS. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lindsay Emma Boler, 38, of Peak View Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing gin belonging to the Co-op, at Chesterfield. Fined £80 and must pay £10 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Overton, 44, of Peak View Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing wine belonging to the Co-op at Chesterfield. Fined £80 and must pay £10 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing gin valued at £20 belonging to the Co-op. No separate penalty. Must pay £10 compensation.

Conor William Cronin, 23, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing energy drinks belonging to Spar at Newbold, Chesterfield. Fined £120 and must pay £10 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jessica Hodgkinson, 35, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing Lenor Unstoppables from the Co-op at Grangewood, Chesterfield. Must pay £8.50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing Oreo biscuits valued at £1 belonging to the Co-op at Grangewood, Chesterfield. Must pay £1 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates valued at £32 from the Spar, at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. Must pay £32 compensation. Committed to prison for eight weeks

Other

Dean Michael Green, 39, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being in Chesterfield town centre which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Andrew Hall, 50, of Harehill Road, Grangewood Farm Estate, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

Paul Simon Hodgson, 24, of Milton Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £120 costs. Restraining order to last until October 10, 2021. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for an offence of using threatening behaviour. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of using threatening behaviour which was subject to the conditional discharge. Community order to last until October 10, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Jamie Bower, 36, of North Side, Tupton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement appointment and a planned office appointment with the responsible probation officer. Suspended sentence order imposed for failing to provide a blood specimen in the course of an investigation when suspected of having driven a vehicle to be varied to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with an extended seven month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Original requirements including a Drug Rehabilitation requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Lee james Needham, 41, of Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Fined £171 and must pay £60 costs.

Robert Leonard james Everitt, 24, of Storth Lane, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and an assault at Storthfield House Care Home. Fined £80 and must pay £200 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging two window panes belonging to Cygnet Group. No separate penalty.

Ricky Barnes, 25, of King Street, Pinxton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £600 and must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £350 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging property at Alfreton. Must pay £350 compensation. Restraining order to last until October 14, 2021.

Philip Gordon Holmes, 44, of Devonshire Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer at Chesterfield. Fined £40 and must pay £100 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty.

Joseph Martin Saxton, 40, of Copenhagen Road, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to stalking a specific person in Chesterfield by making multiple phone calls, sending multiple messages, attending a home address and contacting her family and friends. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 14, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until October 14, 2021.

Daniel John Scott, 33, of The hill, Glapwell. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £332 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alison Parkes, 43, of Minimum Terrace, on Walton Walk, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a Women’s Work Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session and failed to attend a three-way meeting with the responsible probation officer and the drugs worker. Order to continue but varied with a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 16 days. Original requirements including a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Richard Alexander Tomlinson, 33, of Millers Green, Wirksworth, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of damaging a mobile phone, a Sky TV remote control, a wall, a door and ornaments. Community order revoked. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Motoring

Algirdas Cerpickas, 23, of Station Road, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner in Mansfield and owing to the driving an accident occurred and damage was caused to a fence and the vehicle. Must pay £750 compensation. Community order to last until October 10, 2020, with 140 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Pinxton otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Teresa De Aquino Garibo, 40, of Greenacres Close, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle at Middlesborough which was unlicensed. Fined £184 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £54.17 and £85 costs.

Morgan James Williamson, 26, of Station Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.