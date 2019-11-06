The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 6 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Helaina Burdett, 23, of Alder Way, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify Nottingham Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit in that she was living with someone as a married couple. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change affecting entitlement to Income Support in that she was living with someone as a married couple. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Liam Paul Clarke, 28, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a probation officer appointment and unpaid work. Must pay £60 compensation. Order varied with seven hours of unpaid work with the original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work to continue.

Liam Anthony Rough, 30, of Barrow Street, Staveley. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision. Committed to prison for seven days.

Dale Thomas Stansfield-Jones, 28, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to four counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention an offence of theft of the vehicle or part of it or anything carried in it should be committed. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Convicted of an offence while a community order was in force which had been imposed for a theft and a burglary. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of stealing a pedal cycle and entering a shed as a trespasser and stealing a drink. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Collette Charlene Hitchman, 33, of Charlesworth Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Verdict proved in absence that she stole clothing and power tools. Fined £120 and must pay £500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Verdict proved in her absence that she attempted to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal. Community order to last until October 28, 2020, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Benjamin James Smith, 32, of Lynholmes Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard James Robinson, 46, of Booth Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to two counts failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. To be detained in the courthouse but time deemed served due to time already served in custody.

Ben Wayde Griffin, 25, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an induction appointment with his offender manager. No adjudication. Fined £80. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend a supervision appointment with his offender manager. Fined £120.

Stephen Paul Bladon, 37, of Chantrey Avenue, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing counterfeit currency notes valued at £400. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for eight months.

Motoring

James Ryan Spriggs, 21, of Grampion Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Stuart James Fearn, 31, of Edensor Court, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £150 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Brett Lee Woodcock, 35, of Atley Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 27, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

James Eric Steven Wisternoff, 27, of Church Street North, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Joshua Bearder, 21, of Church Hill, Jacksdale. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Eleanor Littlewood, 22, of Greenway Lane, Hackney, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Assault

Ian Cardall, 47, of Sanforth Street, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Dominic Bell, 22, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £80 and must pay £150 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jerome Nathaniel Thomas, 27, of Hurst Rise, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Dronfield. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until October 30, 2020, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until April 30, 2021.

Theft

Simon Alexander Condy, 37, of Charlesworth Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing a variety of meat belonging to the Co-op at Inkersall Green, Chesterfield. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Charley Louise Wright, 27, of Ray Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing eight shaving items belonging to Boots, at Alfreton. Must pay £137.12 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing four packets of steak valued at £18 belonging to NISA, at Alfreton. Must pay £18 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Lindsey Jayne Weatherall, 43, of Nesfield Close, Dunston, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing shampoo belonging to B&M, at Chesterfield. Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Disaronno belonging to Morrisons, at Chesterfield. No separate penalty.

Lewis Haydon Hadland-Jackson, 27, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to four counts of stealing laundry tablets belonging to Wilkinson’s, at Ripley. Must pay £190 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat belonging to Hartshay Service Station, at Ripley. Must pay £31 compensation. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Drugs

Christopher Turner, 34, HM Prison, Perry Road, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing one gramme of class B drug Mamba at Matlock Bath. Must pay £85 costs. To be detained at court house and time deemed served while in custody.