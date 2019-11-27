The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 27 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Deran Musgrove-Hill, 18, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging a car windscreen. Must pay £215 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging the front wing of a vehicle. Pleaded guilty to damaging gas and electric boxes. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Toyota Yaris passenger door. Must pay £1,731.95 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until November 13, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Dean Morris, 38, of King Street, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until February 14, 2020, with a three month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Thomas Stones, 24, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock. Found guilty of knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner and drove the vehicle which subsequently suffered damage. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Community order to last until February 14, 2020, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

John Carrington, 55, of West Street, Doe Lea, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving at a speed exceeding 30mph on a restricted road. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Peter Paul Munnelly, 57, of Woodland Grove, Barlborough, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £244 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Assault

Matthew Whyld, 48, of Cordwell Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 13, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Drugs

Richard Harry Musgrove, 39, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a class B drug at Chesterfield. Fined £40 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge. Detained in the court house but deemed served by time already spent at court.

Scott Robert George Bethel, 23, of Model Village, Creswell. Indicated a guilty plea to producing five cannabis plants. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Amy Louise Russell, 25, of St Augustine’s Mount, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to making off without paying for petrol to avoid paying £50.49 at Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield. Fined £153 and must pay £50.49 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to making off without paying for petrol valued at £37.24 at Walton Motors, on Matlock Road, Chesterfield. No separate penalty. Must pay £37.24 compensation.

Kris Wright, 40, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class B drug Mamba. Fined £40 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order imposed for threatening behaviour. No action taken on the breach. Order to continue.

Anthony James Whithorn, 39, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of using electricity without due authority to the value of £1,521.66. Fined £20. Community order to last until November 14, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Luke Scott Perrons, 30, of Edale Drive, South Normanton, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Fined £100 and must pay £60 costs.

Peter Simon Sisson, 46, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order to continue but amended. Suspended sentence of 18 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months which had been imposed for damaging walls, a fridge, a washer, a heater, kitchen units and lighting at a property amended by extending the operational period to 15 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Adam Taylor, 34, of Stradbroke Drive, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. Fined £125 and must pay £60 costs.

Ross Stuart Beardsley, 31, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to being a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act who failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify police that he was of no fixed abode. Must pay £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Dominic James Daniel McKenna, 27, of Malson Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing goods valued at £133.69 belonging to Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield. Fined £80 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing goods valued at £60 belonging to B&M, at Ravenside Retail Park, Chesterfield. Must pay £60 compensation. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for an assault. Order to continue. Suspended sentence of 18 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 18 months imposed for assault by beating amended by extending the operational period to 24 months.

Kyle Ryan David Waring, 25, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to sending a phone message which was indecent or grossly offensive. Must pay £75 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 17, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Stacey Ann Bird, 37, of High Street, Clay Cross. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an appointment and failing to attend a Thinking Skills Programme appointment. Order to continue but varied with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring and original requirements are to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Stephen Brown, 37, of HM Prison, Perry Road, Nottingham. Found guilty of damaging a living room window valued at £140 at Alfreton. Must pay £140 compensation.

Lee Carl Holtom, 48, of Devonshire Close, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating at Porter Street, Staveley. Must pay £75 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a nurse by beating at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a coffee table, a TV remote control, a radiator fitting and plaster on a wall at Porter Street, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a further police officer by beating at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Pleaded guilty to contacting a specific person at Chesterfield which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Admitted being convicted of an offence while a community order was in force. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which had been subject to the community order including assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing damage. Committed to prison for 40 weeks.