The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results are listed below as published in the May 9 edition of the Derbyshire Times.

Theft

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Jodie Flint, 33, of Melling Close, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics belonging to B&M Bargains. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Michael Morton, 51, of Southall Court, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing shoe polish and an ink cartridge belonging to Wilkinson’s. Must pay £40 compensation. Committed to prison for 42 days suspended for six months.

Lee White, 33, of Holland Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing power tools. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 29, 2020, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at court having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Assault

Eleanor Bidmead, 20, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 24, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Duncan Michael Brown, 35, of Baker Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £160 and must pay £75 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Leon James Aitken, 29, of Moorland Drive, Heath, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to causing a certain person to fear violence would be used against them by making threatening phone calls and texts. Must pay £200 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Restraining order to last until April 24, 2021. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Luke Keith Tongue, 38, of Upperthorpe Villas, Killamarsh. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a certain person which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Fined £80 and must pay £30 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until October 24, 2020.

Adam Taylor, 33, of Stradbroke Drive, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to damaging furniture and belongings. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ashley Austin Aitken, 35, of Lime Tree Grove, Arkwright Town, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for unpaid work. No adjudication. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of damaging a garden at Frecheville Street, Staveley. Dealt with for using threatening behaviour which was subject to the community order. Original community order revoked and made subject to a new community order until April 28, 2020, with 90 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Nathan Kwa, 36, of Duke Street, Creswell. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Supervision default order made and the defendant must comply with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring before the end of the supervision period on May 26, 2019.

Zaccary Arthur James Sedgwick, 26, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Suspended sentence of four weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed for two counts of assault by beating has been amended by extending the operational period to 18 months. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Connor Darrell Walker, 20, of Chaucer Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Consent granted to amend the requirements of a community order by revoking the order for medical reasons. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a spiked item, in a public place. Community order made to last until October 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to six days.

John Martin David Green, 62, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Proved he failed to comply with the requirements of a community order because his behaviour was deemed unacceptable and he failed to attend with the responsible probation officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 12 days.

Samuel Colin Dymond, 26, of Sanforth Street, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Indicated a guilty plea to damaging a pane of glass in a door at No 1 Hairdresser’s, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, and the offence was deemed to be racially aggravated. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 19, 2019, with a 16 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Daniel Lee Green, 25, of No fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £108 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Ben Wayde Green, 25, of Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield. Opposed proceedings to make a Criminal Behaviour Order after his conviction for breaching an Anti-Social Behaviour Order. But court imposed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order with prohibitions. The defendant must not enter Chesterfield town centre as defined by a map except when attending with a solicitor, probation, the Job Centre and court hearings. He must not act in a manner that causes harassment, alarm or distress in Chesterfield town centre within the area of the map. He must not cause any obstruction in Chesterfield town centre as defined by the map.

Motoring

Wayne Patrick Ingham, 53, of Sheffield Road, Unstone. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A641 Huddersfield Road, at Wyke, Bradford, towards Bradford, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £208 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ryan Lawrence, 28, of West View, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to being a person to whom a licence for a motor vehicle had been issued and was subsequently issued a notice but failed to pay the back duty namely £210 within seven days. Fined £40 and ordered to pay the vehicle excise back duty of £210, a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Bradley Jordan Dawson, 21, of Hallmoor Road, Darley Dale, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £253 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jerome Nathaniel Thomas, 26, of Parkgate, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence at Hurst Rise, Matlock. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence at Chesterfield. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class C drug Tramadol. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.