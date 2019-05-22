The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results - as published in the May 23 edition of the Derbyshire Times - are listed below.

Assault

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Rita Bouaziz, 32, of Penncroft Lane, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Jack Jonathan Godbehere, 24, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 9, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until May 10, 2020.

Other

Howard Cresswell, 49, of Maple Drive, Glapwell. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for unpaid work. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Indicated a guilty plea to sending a threatening communication during a phone call. Restraining order to last until May 9, 2021. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Seat Ibiza. Indicated a guilty plea to dangerous driving. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Blade Watts, 18, of High Street, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to damaging five police cars. Must pay £5,414.15 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield magistrates’ court having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 42, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to being found in an exclusion zone of a Criminal Behaviour Order and being drunk in public when both offences were prohibited by the order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Kieran James Ellis, 20, of Rhodes Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 50 hours of unpaid work and the original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue.

Shane Lee, 26, of Brentford Court, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to three days with the original requirements to continue including an existing Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an unpaid work requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Daniel Reginald Chester, 40, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified from driving. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police station cell in Chesterfield. Fined £40 and must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Jordan Steinborn, 19, of Sutton Crescent, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Verdict proved in absence that he committed an offence of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to detention in a Young Offenders’ Institution for 35 days.

Robert David Harry Smith, 34, of Downing Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing clothing belonging to Brands Max Shop, at Shirebrook. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing bottles of wine valued at £63 belonging to the Co-op, at Alfreton. Must pay £63 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of wine valued at £36 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £36 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of wine valued at £30 belonging to the Co-op. Community order to last until May 12, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Stuart Donald Stevenson, 28, of Thorntree Court, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being at a specific address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Motoring

Martin Burgess, 32, of Cordwell Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the right, near side wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jake Armitage, 24, of Archdale Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. Community order to last until May 12, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Matthew Sinclair Trewick, 25, of Furnace Hill Road, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Community order to last until May 12, 2020, with 90 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Bradley Greensmith, 21, of Southdown Avenue, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on a restricted road in excess of 30mph. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Jenkins, 66, of Queensway, Stonebroom, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £146 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daniel James Keenan, 27, of Wenlock Crescent, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single justice Procedure to speeding on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £317 and must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sansha Lamb, 38, of Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £223 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ian Nigel Bettney, 50, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brett Bondzulic, 42, of Boythorpe Crescent, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Barry Joseph Bonner, 63, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £103 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.