The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Richard David Edge, 41, of Bunting Close, Dale Abbey, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments with a probation officer and accrued a further absence on the grounds of unacceptable behaviour by attending an appointment two hours late and presenting as heavily intoxicated. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to four days and the original requirements are to continue including the existing Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work. Must pay £50 costs.

Donna Clare Robinson, 36, of Glebe Crescent, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Suspended sentence order of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months - which was imposed for stealing a Barclays debit card and for committing two counts of fraud by using a bank card that did not belong to her to make a gain - is to continue. But the defendant must now comply with a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 15 days. Must pay £50 costs.

Shannon Nicole Jean Fewkes, 22, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of assault by beating on Vernon Street, at Ilkeston, and damaging a TV valued at £200 at Vernon Street, Ilkeston, which had been subject to the community order. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Martin Betts, 44, of Andover Road, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a B-Twin bicycle. Fined £210 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig Andrew Hildred, 46, of Town Street, Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to switching off electricity at Town Street, Sandiacre, and calling a certain person names which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Joshua Aitch Michael Roe, 30, of Bright Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by sending menacing messages at Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person at Ilkeston via a relative of that person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for breaching a restraining order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order at Ilkeston and which had been subject to the suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for 38 weeks. Restraining order to last until August 29, 2022.

Jack Booker, 19, of no fixed address. Pleaded guilty to damaging eight internal doors, a coffee table and a TV valued at £1,370 at Gladstone Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating at Station Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging a caravan at Station Road, Heanor, to the value of £200 to £300. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to detention in a Young Offenders’ Institution for 18 weeks. Restraining order to last until August 28, 2021.

Motoring

Alex Gibson, 27, of Thorpe Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Kedleston Road, at Derby. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

James Pearce Swift, 24, of Burnt House Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Derby Road, at Heanor, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

James Thomas Meenan, 34, of Valley View, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Lara Croft Way, Derby, while unfit to drive through drugs. No separate penalty. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.56 grammes of cocaine, a controlled class A drug, on Lara Croft Way, Derby. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Austin, 29, of Lupton Walk, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A38 southbound carriageway, at Little Eaton, No separate penalty. It is ordered that the financial sentence from a previously heard case is to remain. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on the A38 southbound carriageway, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Kimberley Ann Gough, 35, of Baker Street, Alvaston, Derby. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on the A52 towards the M1 junction, at Long Eaton. Fined £210 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances because this would impact on children who would face a significant journey on public transport to school.

James William Lewis, 70, of Weavers Hill, Fullers Slade, Milton Keynes. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 60mph, on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf, between Junctions 28a and 35, which is subject to a variable speed limit. Fined £114 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending and after driving record endorsed with three points.

Lzbieta Wiliwinska, 49, of Woodbridge Hill, Guildford, Surrey. Verdict proved in absence that she drove a vehicle on the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf, at a speed exceeding 70mph, namely 106mph. Fined £761 and must pay a £76 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

Christopher James Lee, 38, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Far Laund, at Belper, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, benzoylecgonine and morphine, exceeded the specified limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Community order to last until November 6, 2019, with a ten-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Assault

Simon Robert Minto, 35, of Derby Road, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Ripley. Must pay £500 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Skye Zabaroni, 27, of Whitely Avenue, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer on Awsworth Road, Ilkeston, by spitting while the officer was acting in the exercise of his functions. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Theft

Carl Christopher Pepper, 36, of no fixed address. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing packets of meat valued at £25.20 belonging to Nisa, on Greenhill Lane, at Riddings, Alfreton. Must pay £25.20 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Bold washing liquid valued at £36 belonging to Nisa, at Riddings. Must pay £36 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing razors and razor blades valued at £170 belonging to Boots, on High Street, Alfreton. Must pay £170 compensation. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.