Latest jailed criminals make for a shocking rogues' gallery

A rogues’ gallery of jailed offenders who have recently been brought to justice after committing crime in Derbyshire is highlighted below.

These offenders either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of various serious offences following hearings at Chesterfield magistrates’ court or Derby Crown Court during November.

Duncan Ritchie

Duncan Ritchie, 71, of Highfields Way, Holmewood, Chesterfield, was jailed on November 30 for 11-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of eleven sexual charges involving five teenagers following a Derby Crown Court trial.

The offences were committed during the 1980s when Ritchie worked as a care worker at Greenacres care home, Clay Cross, and Lindenhurst care home, Chesterfield.

Thomas Causer

Thomas David Causer, 34, of Park Road, Ripley, was jailed at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on November 24 for 34 weeks after he admitted 15 thefts, one count of handling stolen goods and five fraud offences which were all committed between September and November in Ripley and Alfreton.

Causer targeted shops including J Hurst Pharmacy, Boots, the Original Factory Shop, Discount Booze and Sweets, Boyes, Superdrug, Premier stores, Albion News as well as four people.

Fabio Mane

Fabio Mane, 22, of Lakes Road, Witton, Birmingham, was arrested after a raid at a house on Rufford Close, Chesterfield, in August.

He pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to two counts of possession with intent to supply two lots of class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, and he was jailed in November for three years.

Hakeem Blackwood

Hakeem Blackwood, 22, of Marsh Hill, Erdington, Birmingham, was also arrested after a raid at a house on Rufford Close, Chesterfield, in August.

He pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court, with Fabio Mane, to two counts of possession with intent to supply two lots of class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, and he was jailed in November for three years.

Wayne Durrance

Wayne Durrance, 40, of Norbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, was jailed at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on November 8 for 12 weeks after admitting being drunk and disorderly, twice causing damage and twice failing to surrender to custody.

Danny Jackson

Danny Jackson, 69, of Wilne Road, Draycott, was jailed at Derby Crown Court for 15 months and was disqualified from driving for 27 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol after an incident at the White Lion car park, in Sawley, near Ilkeston.

The court heard how people in the car park were trying to get the keys off him to stop him driving and CCTV showed Jackson surge back-and-forth before jolting forwards and forcing a man to leap out of the way as Jackson ploughed into parked cars.

Robert Lee

Robert Lee, 66, of Parkside, Belper, was jailed for 11 years at Derby Crown Court in November after being found guilty of two counts of rape, one attempted rape and one indecent assault after an incident against a woman in 1989 in an alleyway in Buxton.

Ashleigh Slack

Ashleigh Slack, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, was jailed in November for seven-and-a-half years at Derby Crown Court after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

The offences took place at Dene Fields Recreation Ground in September 29, according to the court, when Slack attacked a girl with a wine bottle, causing life-changing injuries and moments later she also assaulted another teenage girl causing minor injuries.

Zahir Hussain,

Zahir Hussain, 39, who eluded police for five years was jailed at Derby Crown Court in November for ten years after pleading guilty to failing to comply with a sex offender’s notification requirement.

Hussain was found managing a curry house in Matlock and Julia King, prosecuting, said Hussain had signed the sex offenders’ register after being convicted of an offence involving a child in 2010 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Under its terms he was ordered to tell police of his address and to notify them if he moved.

Lauren Fisher, for Hussain, said her client had been the manager at the Moja Indian Restaurant, on Dale Road, Matlock, for just over two years and had lived above it.

Paul Mordue

Paul Mordue, 54, of Far Laund, Belper, was recently jailed for 15 months at Derby Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of common assault against the same woman.

The court heard how Mordue threatened to kill the woman with a knife during one of a number of attacks against her and broke his victim’s ankle, and on other occasions he punched her to the face and body.

Mordue also received an indefinite restraining order.

John Copson

John Copson, 46, of Wylds Lane, Worcester, was jailed for three-years-and-one-month at Derby Crown Court in November after he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at a Creswell home.

The court heard that the defendant was brought to justice after he was linked to blood he left behind at the scene of the crime which matched his DNA records.

Copson had already been convicted twice for seven house burglaries, according to the court, which meant he had become subject to a minimum three-year jail term after his latest offence in Creswell.