Machete-wielding thug is locked-up after he smashed a door during a botched act of revenge

A machete-wielding thug who smashed the wrong door at a woman’s Derbyshire flat during a botched revenge mission has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 17 how Thomas Ankers, 25, of Victoria Park Road, Buxton, claimed he had been attacked at the block of flats on Park Road, Buxton, and he claimed he had returned and accidentally damaged the wrong flat door.

Pictured is Thomas Ankers, 25, of Victoria Park Road, Buxton, who has been jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted possessing a machete in public and smashing a door.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said that an occupant at a flat on Park Road discovered their period-style, glass-fitted door had suffered £2,500 worth of damage after they had heard a disturbance in the communal area of the block.

Mr Church also added: “There was - it is right to say - a witness report that on February 21 from someone who was running in Park Road, at Buxton, from the opposite side of the road noticed someone in a dark, biker jacket and a motorcycle helmet carrying something that looked like a sword.”

Police connected the incident to Ankers, according to Mr Church, after they visited his home on an unrelated matter and he handed over a machete and admitted he had been at the block of flats.

Ankers told police he had been drinking at a flat in the block with an associate and there had been an altercation and he claimed he had been assaulted.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The defendant added that he went back to collect his bike and he armed himself because he had previously been assaulted and he smashed the wrong flat door.

Police acknowledged Ankers was remorseful after he claimed he had not been in the right frame of mind and he offered to pay for the damage.

Ankers pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and admitted damaging a door.

Defence solicitor Saul Comish said Ankers had initially been out with his girlfriend and had been invited back to someone’s home and he believed his drink was spiked and he and his girlfriend were assaulted.

Mr Comish added that Ankers, who suffers with anxiety, took the machete and wore a motorcycle helmet because he feared being assaulted and he smashed the wrong door after he had knocked and there had been no answer.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing Ankers to 26 weeks of custody.

The bench stated it was not acceptable for Ankers to arm himself with a frightening bladed weapon which was openly carried in a public place.

Ankers was also ordered to pay £500 compensation.