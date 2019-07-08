Man appears in court after van crashes into people queuing outside Derbyshire food bank

A man has appeared in court after a van crashed into a number of people queuing outside a Derbyshire food bank last week.

Three people were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham after the collision, with one taken to Ilkeston Community Hospital and a fifth person being treated at the scene.

The scene of the incident

The collision occurred outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall on Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam at 9am on Friday.

Martin Casey, 37, of College Street, Long Eaton has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Casey was also charged with causing GBH and causing serious injury by driving for a separate alleged offence.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court this morning and dressed in grey, spoke only to confirm his name, address and nationality.

He was represented in court by Mr Amjid Ibrahim.

No plea was indicated during the hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Nottingham Crown Court and he will appear before a judge on August 5.

He was remanded into custody until that day.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting reference number 19*348867.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.