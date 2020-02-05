Man arrested after ‘incident’ on Derbyshire street put school on lockdown

A man has been arrested after a school was placed ‘on lockdown’ and a building cordoned off on a Derbyshire street.

Armed officers taped off a property on Briar Gate in Long Eaton and ‘spoke to the occupant’ this morning (Wednesday, February 5).

Police at the scene and a drone circling overhead. Pictures by the Derby Telegraph.

Students at the nearby Wilsthorpe School were kept ‘inside the building’ and drones were seen circling overhead by witnesses, along with ‘police everywhere’.

A spokesperson for Wilsthorpe said that the school is now operating ‘as normal’ and that the incident had been ‘resolved’, adding ‘thank you for your patience and concern’.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and is now in police custody.

They added: “There have been rumours in the area that gun shots were fired, we can confirm that no shots were fired by officers or by the man under arrest.”