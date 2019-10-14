Man arrested after ram-raid burglary at Stapleford store

A man has been arrested in connection with a ram-raid burglary at a Stapleford store.

The incident occurred at the Food2Go convenience store on Pasture Road at just after 10pm last night (Sunday).

It is believed a blue Ford Transit van was used in a ram-raid and a van was later recovered in Trowell.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 898 of 14 October 2019.

