Man arrested after sex attack in Derbyshire park

A man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a Derbyshire park.

Officers were called to reports of a sexual assault in St Giles Park, Sandiacre, at 1am on Thursday.

Police are investigating.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The victim was not physically harmed during the incident, which officers believe to be an isolated event.

"We would ask that anyone who was in the area between midnight and 1am contact Derbyshire police on 101 with reference 39-211119."

