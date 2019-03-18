Man arrested after 'storming round Ilkeston store with a bat'

Police were called to an Ilkeston business after a man entered the store with a bat.

Officers were called to the Specsavers store at around 3.15pm this afternoon.

Erewash Response Unit tweeted: "The last thing you want whilst waiting for your Monday afternoon eye exam is some bloke storming round the store with a bat.

"We were more than happy to remove him from the situation!

"#HeShouldntHaveGoneToSpecsavers #OneUnderArrest #IveBeenFramedOfficer."

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said a 26-year-old man had been arrested.

There were no reports of any injuries, police added.