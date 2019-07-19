Man arrested after three men were injured after attack in Ilkeston

A man has been arrested after three men were injured after an assault in Ilkeston.

Police officers were called to Norman Street, Cotmanhay, at 2.50pm on Wednesday, July 17.

Norman Street, Cotmanhay

Three men suffered injuries in the incident, two being minor and one being serious.

The man with the serious injuries is currently in hospital being treated for a wound to his neck.

A 56-year-old man from Cotmanhay was arrested nearby on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Police officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who saw four men in a gold Nissan X Trail four-by-four in the Cotmanhay area at around 2.45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on one of the below methods – including in any correspondence reference 19*374186:

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call the police on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.