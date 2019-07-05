Man arrested after van crashes into number of people outside Derbyshire venue

A man has been arrested after a van crashed into a number of people in a Derbyshire town.

A 37-year-old man from Long Eaton has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a van and a number of people outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall on Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam this morning.

Three people were treated for injuries at the scene, two with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and one with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information should contact police, quoting reference number 265 of July 5, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.