Man charged after knife point robbery at Ilkeston petrol station

A man has been charged after a knife-point robbery at an Ilkeston petrol station.

The robbery occurred at around 10.20pm on September 21 when an employee at Morrisons petrol station, on Nottingham Road, called police to report that a man had gone into the shop with a knife.

A man has been arrested and charged after he used a knife to rob an Ilkeston supermarket

He demanded the till while a second man stood at the door as a look-out. The robber took cash and the pair left in a Renault Clio.

The car was seen driving through Long Eaton an hour later and officers followed. The car was stopped in Haslemere Road and two men ran off.

Darren Clarke, 34, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton, was arrested in the area and later charged with robbery, possessing a knife, taking the Clio without the owner’s consent and damaging a police car.

He appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 23, where he was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Derby Crown Court on Monday, October 21.

The second man has not been found.

