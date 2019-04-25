Man charged in connection with firearm discharge in Stapleford

Police have charged a man in connection with a firearm discharge in Stapleford.

Kane Hatfield, 22, of Meredith Court, Stapleford, is charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The incident happened on Monday, April 22.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, April 25.

Two other men, aged 18 and 23, who were arrested in connection with the incident have since been released under investigation.

A 46-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice, has also been released under investigation.