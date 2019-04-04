Man charged with allegedly driving stolen Mercedes on A38 in Derbyshire

A man has been charged with a string of offences after he was found allegedly driving a stolen Mercedes on the A38 in Ripley.

Derbyshire Roads Police officers were travelling to the scene of a crash on Wednesday when the Mercedes came to their attention because instead of letting them pass, it allegedly started to speed up and weave through traffic.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

It turned out the driver thought he was being chased by police and tried to escape - but officers were actually attending the scene of a crash and not pursuing him.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Police said: "Whilst we were backing up a colleague at an overturned vehicle, the driver decided to boot it and attempt to make off and drove dangerously. Traffic was heavy and perhaps that made him think better of it and pull over after a couple of minutes.

"The Mercedes was stolen in a burglary in Chaddesden a few days ago. A very crude attempt at altering the number plates had been made with black insulation tape."

Police described it as an 'awkward moment' on social media.

Daniel Cokayne, 25 of Sandringham Road, Chaddesden has been charged with possession of criminal property, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and dangerous driving. He has been remanded in prison pending trial at Derby Crown Court on May 2.