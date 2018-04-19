Man charged with attempted murder and rape of woman in Ilkeston appears in court

A man charged with the attempted murder and rape of a woman in Ilkeston has appeared in court.

Anthony Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, was arrested on Tuesday. The 42-year-old was charged on Wednesday with attempted murder, rape, robbery and sexual assault.

The charges all relate to the alleged strangling and rape of a woman on Queens Avenue, Ilkeston, in the early hours of November 26, 2017.

During a court hearing this morning that lasted several minutes, the 42-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court tomorrow.