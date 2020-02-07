Man charged with firearms offences after 'lockdown' of Derbyshire street

A 49-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences after police were called to a property in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to the property on Briar Gate, Long Eaton at around 7.45am on February 5 to reports of a man with a firearm.

Pictures of the scene at Briar Gate.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene along with negotiators.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown and police drones were seen circling over the property.

Stephen Cross, of No Fixed Abode, was arrested the same day.

He has now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

The 49-year-old was was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 7).

