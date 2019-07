A man has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Nottinghamshire police confirmed that each of the offences had involved an offensive weapon.

Jordan Hayter, 26, of Seymour Road, Eastwood, was charged in connection with two incidents in Eastwood and one in Ilkeston.

The robberies took place on Tuesday. July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

Hayter has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, August 9.