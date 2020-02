A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery after he allegedly stole cash from a post office.

The man allegedly stole cash from a post office in Long Eaton before running off.

Derbyshire police were called to the branch in College Street at about 10.30am, on Friday, February 14, following reports that a man allegedly went into the branch with a hammer.

Officers have arrested a 51-year-old man.

The man remained in police custody yesterday on suspicion of robbery.