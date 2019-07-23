Man jailed after discharging firearm in Stapleford

A man has been jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Kane Hatfield, 22, of Meredith Court, Stapleford, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday.

Kane Hatfield.

He also recieved an additional 24 weeks for breach of a suspended sentence.

On April 22, Hatfield discharged a firearm at Meredith Court three times.

He originally stated that he been shot at, but following review of local CCTV, he was found in possession of a firearm.

Detective Constable Ryan Atkin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I hope the sentence sends a clear message that gun crime will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and we do everything in our powers to bring those involved to justice.

"No-one was injured but clearly discharging a firearm in public is a hugely reckless act and one that could have consequences."