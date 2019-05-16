Man jailed after sexually assaulting 'vulnerable young woman' in toilets at Derbyshire park

A 40-year-old man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a 'vulnerable young woman' in the toilets at a Derbyshire park.

Christian Mihai, of no fixed abode, approached his victim in the ladies' toilets at Darley Park Café on April 12 and grabbed hold of her before kissing her hands with an open mouth, attempting to kiss her face, and rubbing himself against her before she managed to escape.

He was arrested later that today and charged the following day.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Mihai was jailed for 16 months and given a three-year restraining order, which prevents him from contacting his victim or visiting Darley Park, and a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Harry Bashir, officer in the case, said: “This incident had a profound and lasting impact on a vulnerable young woman, who was simply enjoying a day out with her family.

“Mihai went into the ladies’ toilets intent on sexually assaulting an unsuspecting woman and, in doing so, he not only violated the victim in this case but also stole her ability to feel safe in public.

“I can only hope that today’s sentencing offers some comfort to the victim and her family that Mihai can no longer hurt her or anyone else.

“At Derbyshire Constabulary we take all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and as this case illustrates, will work swiftly to enable a conviction where this is deemed the best outcome for the victim.

“I would urge anyone else who has been a victim of sexual assault, or any other crime, to report it to us so that we can investigate.”