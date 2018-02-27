Man jailed for life for murder of Nigel McGurk in Long Eaton

A man has today been jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years for the murder of Nigel McGurk in Long Eaton

Officers were called to West Park Court on August 29, to reports that a man had been injured.

When officers arrived, a man was found with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The post-mortem examination indicated that the victim had been stabbed.

Jeffery Beers of West Park Court was arrested and later charged with the murder of Nigel McGurk. A jury found the 46-year-old guilty yesterday (Monday) and he was sentenced at Derby Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw who led the investigation said: “Both Beers and Mr McGurk were friends and had what people described as a futile relationship.

“I would like to praise the police officers and medical staff who attended the scene who tried to save Nigel.

“This was a sad and tragic end to a life and hopefully this sentence will bring some comfort to Mr McGurk’s family, knowing that justice has been served.”