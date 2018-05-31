Man left with unexplained head injuries after incident in Derbyshire town

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was left with head injuries after an incident in a Derbyshire town.

On the morning of Thursday, April 26, 19-year-old Ryan Spencer knocked on the door of a house on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, with a head injury.

Police were called along with paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Ryan was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

But neither Ryan, or police, know how he received the injuries.

The picture released by police shows Ryan after having surgery for a bleed on his brain. The large scar from his head to the left side of his face is from this surgery but he also has other injuries to his head that at this stage are unaccounted for.

Detective Constable Claire Croll, who is investigating the incident, said: “Ryan has no knowledge of how he received these injuries and has no recollection of the events from two days before until waking up in hospital.

“We believe that he left his home on Norman Street at some time after 2am that morning and may have been on a push bike.

“His rucksack was found by the Tesco store on Challon’s Way but it appears that nothing was stolen from it.

“Clearly Ryan has received nasty head injuries and we are very keen to know how he has received these injuries.

"We have been working hard on house to house enquiries and trawling CCTV but nothing so far has shed any light as to what happened to him.

“I would ask that if anyone has any information that they make contact with me.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Croll on 101, quoting reference number 18*188714 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.