Man must pay nearly £600 after damaging his ex-partner’s TV and her phone charger

A young man has been ordered to pay nearly £600 in compensation after he cut his ex-partner’s phone charger in half and smashed her television.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Jordan Keith Siddall, 24, of Holbrook Way, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, had been arguing with his ex when he cut her phone charger in half and went on to smash her TV.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “They had been walking back from the shops and there was an argument which resulted in the complainant asking Siddall to leave the address but in a fit of temper he responded and cut her phone charger in half with a pair of scissors.”

The couple had further contact via Facebook during the course of the evening and during the following day the complainant returned home to find Siddall had struck her television and she had to dispose of a rug which had been showered with broken glass.

Jobless Siddall pleaded guilty to damaging the mobile phone charger on April 17 and to damaging a widescreen TV between April 17 and 18.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The defendant told the court: “Obviously I will pay for what I have done. I have apologised to her.

“I am sorry for it and I regret what I have done and cannot change it.”

Magistrates ordered Siddall to pay £580 in compensation.