Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Derbyshire street

Officers were called to Town Street, Sandiacre, at around 10pm on Friday to reports of a man lying on the road.

Derbyshire police are investigating.

On arrival, police found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding his death and the man is yet to be formally identified.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.”