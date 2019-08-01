Man seeks sex offender treatment after he admitted having indecent images of children

A man is due to be sentenced after he appeared in court charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, July 31, how Wayne Davenport, 52, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to the three charges during a previous hearing on July 10 at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Defence solicitor Philip Vollans requested that the crown court allow an adjournment for a probation service report to fully consider all options before sentencing the defendant.

He said: “This is a case with both aggravating and mitigating features and I say the sentence is one that could be capable of being suspended in the circumstances.

“And I ask the court to consider the option of Mr Davenport attending a sexual offenders treatment programme in the community.”

Davenport has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child between February 23, 2018, and August 12, 2018.

The first count was listed to have involved 921 Category A indecent photographs, the second count was listed to have involved 660 Category B indecent photographs and the third count was listed to have involved 150,055 Category C indecent images.

Category C is regarded as the lower category on the scale for indecent images.

Recorder John Butterfield QC agreed that a pre-sentence report could be compiled with the probation service and he adjourned the case until August 21 for sentencing.

He told Davenport: “I order a pre-sentence report in your case. I bend over backwards to make clear I am not making any promises and any disposals for alternatives to custody can be made on your behalf.”

Davenport was released from court on bail until the next hearing.