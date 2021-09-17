Man suffers facial injuries after attack in Derbyshire pub
Police are investigating after a man suffered facial injuries during an assault at a pub in Derbyshire.
The 22-year-old man has told officers he was at the Sir John Warren, on Market Place, Ilkeston, with friends when he was approached by a group of men who assaulted him.
As well as cuts, bruising and swelling to his face, he also suffered cracked ribs and cuts and grazes to his back and knees.
Police have now released images of these three men who were at the pub at the time and who may be able to help officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*299972;
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form.
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.