Man suffers facial injuries after attack in Derbyshire pub

The 22-year-old man has told officers he was at the Sir John Warren, on Market Place, Ilkeston, with friends when he was approached by a group of men who assaulted him.

As well as cuts, bruising and swelling to his face, he also suffered cracked ribs and cuts and grazes to his back and knees.

Officers want to speak to these men after an alleged assault in a pub. Image: Derbyshire police.

Police have now released images of these three men who were at the pub at the time and who may be able to help officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*299972;

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form.

Phone – call 101.