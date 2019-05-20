Man threatened to stab his partner and her friend after he was accused of being unfaithful

A booze-fuelled boyfriend threatened to stab two women after his partner had accused him of making advances towards her friend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 15 how Jonathan Robertson, 47, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, was blocked from getting to a kitchen drawer after he threatened to stab his partner and her friend.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “All parties present had consumed alcohol and Robinson had drunk a significant amount of alcohol and was described as very intoxicated.”

Ms Connolly added there had been an incident the night before which carried on with a confrontation after the defendant’s partner believed he had been making advances towards her friend.

Robertson threatened to stab his partner and her friend, according to Ms Connolly, and he tried to get to a kitchen drawer but was blocked by his partner’s friend.

Ms Connolly added: “Both ladies were frightened and distressed.”

Robertson pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault after the incident at Windermere Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, on April 20.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He very much regrets what has happened and he has been in a state of panic and distress since it happened.

“And he has not taken it lightly and is concerned and afraid of the full court consequences.”

Miss Sargent added that Robertson has also been upset about the relationship coming to an end and the effect this has all had upon his former partner.

Robertson has also recognised that it is time to address issues surrounding his time in the Army and from his childhood, according to Miss Sargent.

Magistrates sentenced Robertson to an 18 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 55 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.

Robertson was also given a two-year restraining order.