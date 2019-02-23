Masked men burst into pensioner's Stapleford home and threatened him with a knife and knocked him unconscious before escaping with cash

Police have released a photograph of a pensioner’s injuries following an aggravated burglary in Stapleford in which he was threatened with a knife and knocked unconscious.

Two masked men forced their way into the 78-year-old man's home at about 8pm on February 12 and threatened him with a knife before ransacking the property and stealing cash and a bank card.

During the incident, the man was also hit in the face and lost consciousness. He wasn’t found until the next day, when his older sister visited him, and is still receiving medical treatment, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

It is believed three men were involved in the burglary in total – all three were described as wearing black masks and dressed in black. One male was wearing light coloured trainers.

DC Ryan Atkin, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a shocking incident which has been very distressing for the victim and his family. He is a well-known and respected member of the community and worked in the local area for many years. We’re pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including checking CCTV footage, and we’re urging anyone who recalls seeing suspicious activity in the area to contact us immediately. Could members of the public who were in Stapleford on this day please check any dash-cam footage they may have. I’d ask anyone who may have any information at all to contact us on 101 quoting incident 459 of 15 February or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."