Men arrested after knife-point robbery in Stapleford

Police have arrested two men after a knife-point robbery in Stapleford.

Officers responded to a report that a 21-year-old man had been threatened with a knife during a robbery outside the Man of Iron public house in Pasture Road at around 8.30pm on Friday.

Jewellery and a quantity of a cash were stolen during the robbery, although no-one is believed to have been injured during the incident.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle which was tracked by police.

Officers located the vehicle suspected to have been involved and arrested two men - aged 26 and 30 - after they attempted to flee.

Both men remain in police custody while detectives from Nottinghamshire Police's dedicated robbery team continue their enquiries into the incident.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook said: "This will no doubt have been a distressing incident for the young man who was threatened with a knife and robbed of his belongings during the incident.

"The quick response of our officers means that we have made two arrests at an early stage of our investigation, which will now help our dedicated robbery team to focus on understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 923 of November 8.