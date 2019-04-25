The Metropolitan Police Service are appealing for people who have returned to the UK from Sri Lanka to share with them any footage or images they have captured of the terrorist attacks on April 21 in Sri Lanka.

Footage and pictures can be uploaded at the secure website http://www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

Acting Commander Alexis Boon, of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We are specifically looking for images and footage taken at the scenes of the incidents in Sri Lanka, immediately prior to, during, or after the attacks on 21 April.

Metropolitan Police appeal for footage of the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

“The material will be looked at by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, to assess it for use in any subsequent coronial process. I would urge anyone with material that could help us, to upload it via the website which is now live.

"If anyone witnessed, or was injured during the attacks, or has other information that could assist, they should call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.”

Officers have already been deployed to ports across the UK, where they are speaking to anyone returning from Sri Lanka to establish if they have information that may help.

Acting Commander Boon continued: “My thoughts are with the hundreds of people killed and injured in the attacks, and their families. This is a deeply saddening time and we are working with the Foreign Office to support the families of British nationals involved.”

A small team of specialist officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, including family liaison officers, have been deployed to Sri Lanka to support the families of deceased British nationals and will assist with the repatriation of their loved ones back to the UK, and with any subsequent coronial inquests.

Support online and via phone is available to anyone who was impacted by the attacks, including witnesses and families of victims. For more information on advice and support available please see www.gov.uk/government/publications/helplines-and-support-victims-of-terrorist-attacks/helplines-and-support-victims-of-terrorist-attacks